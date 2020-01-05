ANSONIA, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut authorities have identified a man who was shot to death by police last week when officials said he charged at officers with a knife in his hand.

Michael Gregory, 30, of Ansonia, was the person killed by Ansonia police on Thursday, state police announced Saturday.

Officials also named the officers involved in the confrontation: Sgt. Christopher Flynn and Officers Brendon Nelson and Wojciech Podgorski. Authorities did not say which of the three officers fired their guns.

Ansonia Police Chief Andrew Cota III said one of the officers fired at least one shot at Gregory when he ran at officers with the knife inside his estranged girlfriend’s home. Before the shooting, officers had ordered him to drop the knife and shot him a stun gun when he did not comply, but the stun gun had no effect, Cota said.

Officers were called to the home on a report by Gregory’s estranged girlfriend that he was at her home in violation of a no contact order issued by a judge following a domestic violence arrest in November, Cota said.

State police and Danbury State’s Attorney Stephen Sedensky III are investigating the shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.