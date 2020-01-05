By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 5, 2020

LAUREL, Md. (AP) - Police in suburban Washington are investigating an apparent animal cruelty case involving seagulls that officers say were lured with popcorn and then run over with a vehicle.

The Laurel Police Department said at least 10 seagulls were killed Saturday in a shopping center, The Washington Post reported.

Police said someone emptied a bag of pre-popped popcorn, “intentionally luring” the gulls, and then ran them over. Witnesses were urged to contact police.

TOP STORIES
Iran on notice: This is Trump, not Obama
Iraqi parliament votes to expel U.S. military
Trump gives Congress justification for strike, shields document from public

Laurel is about halfway between Washington and Baltimore on the Patuxent River, which flows into the Chesapeake Bay.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide