LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Police in Lubbock say a man who shot at a police officer early Sunday was then fatally shot when two officers returned gunfire.

Police say in a news release that 30-year-old Drew Nichols Wallace-Flores was killed in the shooting in a southwest Lubbock neighborhood.

Police say the officers were investigating a report from a resident of seeing a man on security video checking vehicle door handles in the neighborhood shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday when the man fled as one officer arrived.

Police say the officer gave chase on foot and as the second officer officer arrived, Wallace-Flores fired at the first officer, and both officers returned fire, killing Wallace-Flores at the scene.

The names of the officers were not immediately released. Police say both are on paid leave pending an investigation into the shooting.

