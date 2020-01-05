By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 5, 2020

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are searching for a man now charged in a fatal hit-and-run on Christmas Eve.

Manuel Salazar-Gutierrez, 44, of La Crosse faces charges of second-degree reckless homicide and hit-and-run resulting in death, according to a criminal complaint released by Milwaukee police on Sunday.

Salazar-Gutierrez is accused in the death of 36-year-old Jamie Hanson. She was killed when a vehicle veered off the road and hit her as she walked her two dogs in Bay View around 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 24. Police found the Jeep suspected in the hit-and-run crash abandoned in an alley on Dec. 26, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Hanson was a well-known bartender at the downtown Milwaukee Brat House. A warrant is out for the arrest of Salazar-Gutierrez, according to online court records.

