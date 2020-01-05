By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 5, 2020

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) - Authorities in South Carolina are investigating the fatal shooting of an airport public safety officer officer in Florence.

A man shot and killed the officer Sunday morning during a traffic stop at Florence Regional Airport, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said in a news release. The man, whose name was not released, initially fled but was later captured by Florence County deputies, the release says.

The investigation is ongoing and SLED declined to release any additional information. The agency plans to summarize the information it gathers into a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.

