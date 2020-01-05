By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 5, 2020

Authorities have arrested a man in another man’s fatal shooting near Aberdeen last week.

The suspect is expected in court Monday to face a charge of first-degree murder. The suspect was arrested Friday night, the Aberdeen News reported.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect or the victim.

The shooting happened after an altercation early Thursday in rural Aberdeen. Authorities have said they were treating the death as a homicide.

