By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 5, 2020

LYNN, Mass. (AP) - Authorities have identified a 25-year-old man who was shot to death outside a house party in Lynn early Saturday morning.

Bryan Mendez, whose last known address was in Worcester, was shot near Lander and Howard streets shortly after 5 a.m., according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. He was pronounced dead at Salem Hospital.

Police said no arrests have been made and they are looking for suspects. Officials did not release details about a possible motive.

TOP STORIES
Iran takes general's body on unprecedented public mournings tour
Iraq's Parliament votes to expel U.S. military
Iran on notice: This is Trump, not Obama

A local resident told WCVB-TV that the shooting happened when people attending a house party were gathering in the street.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide