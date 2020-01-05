NEWTON, Mass. (AP) - Transit police in Massachusetts are investigating a train accident that seriously injured a woman on Saturday night.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the woman, about 40 years old, was struck by a Green Line train at the Newton Centre station at about 7:45 p.m.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious leg injuries, Newton officials said. Her name and condition haven’t been released.

It’s not clear why the woman was struck. MBTA detectives are investigating.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.