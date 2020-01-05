By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 5, 2020

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) - Transit police in Massachusetts are investigating a train accident that seriously injured a woman on Saturday night.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the woman, about 40 years old, was struck by a Green Line train at the Newton Centre station at about 7:45 p.m.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious leg injuries, Newton officials said. Her name and condition haven’t been released.

It’s not clear why the woman was struck. MBTA detectives are investigating.

