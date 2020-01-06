KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say one person has been killed in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to the shooting around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found the male victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name wasn’t immediately released.

The homicide is the first of the year in Kansas City, City. Last year, 37 people were killed there.

