By - Associated Press - Monday, January 6, 2020

ROCKPORT, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts middle school student was stabbed during an altercation with another student, police said Monday.

Police responded to the Rockport Middle School in response to an assault Monday morning involving two students.

One student was stabbed at Rockport Middle School and another juvenile was taken into custody, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney.

TOP STORIES
Rep. Ilhan Omar says Dems are outraged by Trump's assassination of 'a foreign official'
'Duty as a citizen': Bruce Ohr concealed efforts to spread Steele dossier
Nancy Pelosi: House to trigger War Powers Resolution to limit Trump's retaliation against Iran

She did not further have details.

Rockport Superintendent Robert Liebow said in an email to parents that a “serious physical assault” took place at the school, according to The Boston Globe.

He said classes will continue, with a police presence at the school.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide