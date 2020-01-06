EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Two men have been charged with robbing a bank in Rhode Island on New Year’s Eve, officials said.

Justin Worley, 41, of Cranston, and Nicholas Lage, 34, of Warwick, were arraigned on first-degree robbery charges on Friday.

Police responded to a reported bank robbery at TD Bank in East Providence after 5 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Officers learned two armed suspects had stolen $11,000 and fled the scene in a vehicle.

A police officer spotted the suspected vehicle at Twin River Casino in Lincoln on New Year’s Day, police said. Worley and Lage were arrested at the casino around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Detectives recovered a knife, a BB gun and nearly $7,000 that was stolen during the robbery.

Neither man entered a plea and both were referred to the public defender’s office.

Worley earned the nickname of the “bearded bandit” after a series of bank robberies in 2012, the Providence Journal reported. He pleaded guilty to nine counts of bank robbery and was released from prison in 2018.

