ELKMONT, Ala. (AP) - A man brandishing a shotgun was shot to death by Alabama sheriff’s deputies as they responded to a domestic violence call on Sunday night, the agency confirmed.

The shooting by Limestone County deputies happened after 5 p.m. at a home in a rural area of Elkmont, sheriff’s office spokesman Stephen Young told news outlets.

George Dison, 57, had walked out of the woods near the scene and approached deputies with a shotgun, Young said. Dison ignored orders to drop the weapon, then pointed it at the deputies, Young added. The deputies fatally shot Dison and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, Limestone County Coroner Mike West said.

The state Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the shooting.

