HUTCHINSON, Minn. (AP) - Arson is suspected in a fire at a Walmart store in Hutchinson, according to officials.

Firefighters were called to the South Main St. store about 3 p.m. Sunday.

KSTP-TV reports the store was safely evacuated and was shut down while crews put out the fire.

There’s no immediate word on how much damage was done by the fire.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.