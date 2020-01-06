The Middle East held its breath Monday as Iran’s three-day mourning period for assassinated Gen. Qassem Soleimani ended with a mass outpouring of grief and heated vows of revenge against President Trump from top Iranian officials, while U.S. allies pleaded for calm in an attempt to de-escalate the spiraling crisis between Washington and Tehran.

The Trump administration held to its threat to respond with overwhelming force if Iran or its proxies targeted Americans in the region, although there was confusion at the Pentagon Monday over whether some U.S. troops may withdraw from Iraq as part of the fallout from last week’s drone strike that killed Soleimani and a top Iraqi militia leader in Baghdad.

Red-faced Pentagon leaders scrambled to disavow an unsigned, leaked letter Monday from the commanding U.S. Marine Corps general to Iraqi officials seemingly agreeing to Iraqi demands to pull the some 5,200 U.S. troops out of Iraq and declaring, “We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure.”

“There’s been no decision whatsoever to leave Iraq,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters, asserting the administration is still weighing how to respond to Iraqi parliament’s passage over the weekend of a bill calling for the expulsion of U.S. troops amid heightened tension with Tehran-backed militants in Iraq, which has a long border with Iran.

“Our message to Iran is that the ball is in their court,” Mr. Esper said Monday. “We are open to sitting down with them and discussing issues so we can have a more normal relationship with that country.”

President Trump, who sparked a new furor when he suggested Iran’s cultural sites could be targeted in an outright war with Iran, displayed no second thoughts about authorizing the U.S. strike in a radio interview Monday with talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

Gen. Soleimani “was their real military leader,” Mr. Trump said. “He’s a terrorist.”

‘Severe revenge’

In Tehran, Iran’s supreme leader has vowed to inflict “severe revenge” for Soleimani’s death, and the head of the most powerful of the Iran’s regional allies — Lebanon-based Hezbollah — has suggested U.S. military personnel and assets across the Middle East are fair targets.

The soaring brinkmanship with Iran, coupled with President Trump’s assertion over the weekend that U.S. officials have already identified a vast slate of targets to hit inside Iran, has sent debate swirling among U.S. lawmakers Monday over the future status of American forces in the region.

Trump critics claim his order to assassinate the powerful Iranian general risks a possible all-out war with Iran, despite the fact that the drone strike came in the wake of a Tehran-backed attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, as well as a host of other Iranian military and proxy provocations in recent months.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, has said the House will vote this week on a war powers resolution to limit President Trump’s future authority to launch any further military action against Iran.

In a letter to House Democrats, Mrs. Pelosi called the drone strike that killed Soleimani — the commander of the Iranian military’s elite Quds force, which oversees Tehran-backed militant proxy activity in several Mideast nations — “provocative and disproportionate.”

Other Democratic lawmakers argued that Mr. Trump may have exceeded his presidential authority by ordering the Baghdad strike without first notifying key members of Congress.

Mr. Trump sent a classified official notification to Capitol Hill Saturday, giving his justification for authorizing the strike, nearly two days after it had occurred. While the notification technically checks a key legal box pertaining to such strikes, it has thus far left Democrats with even more questions about the president’s motives.

Lawmakers are expected to press administration officials on the strike, including the intelligence justifying the attack, at a classified briefing on Capitol Hill set for Wednesday.

Nervous allies

Separately, U.S. allies in the Middle East and beyond appealed for calm Monday between Washington and Tehran, while world markets appeared to take the escalating tensions in stride.

The international benchmark Brent crude oil rose above $70 a barrel for part of the day and the price of gold hit a seven-year high. The Middle East remains a crucial source of oil, and Iran in the past has threatened the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all the world’s oil traded passes.

But trading on Wall Street was restrained, with U.S. equity markets even managing a slight gain Monday despite the air of crisis.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, chairing emergency talks with the alliance’s ambassadors in Brussels, called for “restraint and de-escalation,” adding: “A new conflict would be in no one’s interest.” Many NATO allies serve alongside U.S. forces in the fight against Islamic State and other jihadist forces in the region.

Saudi Arabia — a core Iranian rival where the Trump administration has deployed thousands of U.S. troops and military equipment in recent months — also called for calm Monday, amid fears that Riyadh could be a target of Iranian retaliation for the Soleimani strike.

The last major escalation with Iran came in September, when drone strikes blamed on Iran devastated the Saudi oil infrastructure. Despite anger in Riyadh toward such provocations, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told reporters in Riyadh Monday that the region is now facing a “very dangerous moment.”

“We hope that all actors take all the steps necessary to prevent any further escalation and provocation,” the prince said.

Massive funeral

His comments came as the theocratic Shia Muslim regime in Tehran — as well a massive crowd of ordinary Iranians — mourned the death of perhaps the country’s second most powerful figure after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

While Iran recently faced nationwide protests over government-set gasoline prices that U.S. officials say resulted in a crackdown by Iranian authorities that killed more than 1,000 demonstrators, Soleimani’s death has brought together people from across the country’s political spectrum — temporarily silencing that anger.

Demonstrators in Tehran on Monday burned Israeli and U.S. flags and displayed mocking effigies of Mr. Trump.

Mohammad Milad Rashidi, a 26-year-old university graduate in the funeral crowd, predicted more U.S.-Iran tension ahead. “Trump demolished the chance for any sort of possible agreement between Tehran and Washington,” Mr. Rashidi told the Associated Press. “There will be more conflict in the future for sure.”

Ayatollah Khamenei wept openly over Soleimani’s casket in Tehran, his prayers joining the wails of mourners who flooded the streets of the Iranian capital demanding retaliation against America.

The funeral drew a crowd said by police to be in the millions, filling thoroughfares and side streets. Although there was no independent estimate, aerial footage and Associated Press journalists suggested a turnout of at least 1 million.

Authorities brought Soleimani’s remains and those of the others killed by last week’s drone strike to Iran’s holy city of Qom, turning out another massive crowd.

The outpouring of grief was an unprecedented honor for a man viewed by Iranians as a national hero for his work leading the Iranian military’s special forces and boosting Tehran’s influence throughout the region.

Soleimani led Iranian forces in Syria backing President Bashar Assad in a long civil war and U.S. officials have long blamed him for the deaths of hundreds of American troops in resistance following the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq. The Trump administration accused him of plotting new attacks just before his death on Friday in a drone strike at Baghdad’s airport.

Soleimani’s slaying already has pushed Tehran to abandon the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers as his successor and others vow to take revenge.

Troops in doubt

The fallout in Iraq, meanwhile, has raised questions about the future of some 5,200 U.S. troops currently positioned in that nation — something analysts fear could allow Sunni Muslim extremist Islamic State or ISIS militants to mount a comeback — let alone a surge in influence of Shia militias already operating across Iraq.

Mr. Trump said Sunday that the U.S. won’t withdraw troops unless Iraq compensates the U.S. for the possible loss of a major air base there. Mr. Trump threatened to impose “big sanctions” on Iraq if the two sides can’t reach an agreement.

But the U.S.-led military coalition operating in Iraq said on Sunday that it is already is putting its fight against ISIS there on hold to focus instead on protecting its troops and bases against the threat of vengeance from Iran and its regional proxies.

There were also reports Monday of a mounting U.S. military buildup in the wider region, with The Washington Post citing an unnamed defense official as saying the Pentagon has ordered an amphibious forces of about 4,500 sailors and Marines to prepare for deployment.

Iranian officials say a major new attack on U.S. military interests in the Middle East looms.

Gen. Soleimani’s successor, Esmail Ghaani, stood prominently at the Tehran funeral Monday, as did Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and other leaders of the Islamic Republic.

On Twitter, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif taunted Mr. Trump with messages about the size of the funeral crowd in Tehran.

“Have you EVER seen such a sea of humanity in your life, @realdonaldtrump?,” Mr. Zarif wrote. “Do you still want to listen to the clowns advising you on our region?”

“End of malign US presence in West Asia has begun,” he added.

Mr. Ghaani, the new Iranian special forces commander, separately appeared in an interview shown on Iranian state television Monday, saying that “God the Almighty has promised to get his revenge.”

“Certainly,” he said, “actions will be taken.”

• Mike Glenn and Ryan Lovelace contributed to this article, which is based in part on wire service reports.

