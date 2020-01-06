By - Associated Press - Monday, January 6, 2020

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (AP) - A U.S. solider from the Chicago area was among three people killed in an attack on a military base in Kenya.

The family of Henry Mayfield Jr. of Hazel Crest confirmed his death to NBC affiliate WMAQ. The 23-year-old held the rank of Army Specialist.

Two other Americans, both contractors with the U.S. Department of Defense, were also killed Sunday by al-Shabab extremists at Manda Bay Airfield.

“I last spoke with him New Year’s Day via FaceTime,” said Mayfield’s mother, Carmoneta. “We discussed him not having to go to Somalia and he told me everything was good and safe at his base. He told me everything would be OK. Those were his last words to me.”

Mayfield joined the Army in 2018.

Al-Shabab, based in neighboring Somalia, claimed responsibility for the assault.

