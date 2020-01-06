Democratic presidential hopeful Deval Patrick on Monday launched the first major ad buy of his campaign, releasing a spot that emphasizes his “underdog” status that will air in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

The 30-second ad, part of a six-figure TV and digital ad buy, includes Mr. Patrick’s wife, Diane, talking about her cancer diagnosis. That news had prompted the former Massachusetts governor to put a 2020 campaign announcement on hold.

“We fought through it and I’m well, but now we’re fighting for the future of our democracy and I encouraged Deval to get back in it,” she says.

Mr. Patrick, who belatedly announced a presidential run in November, says that some people told him it was too late to get into the race.

“Growing up on the South Side of Chicago, people told me then what I couldn’t do,” he says. “I’ve been an underdog my whole life, and I’ve never let that stop me.”

Mr. Patrick has been struggling to attract attention since his late entry into the race and hasn’t yet won enough support to qualify for the Democratic debates.

