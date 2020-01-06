Donald Trump Jr. had a “nice day at the range” … using an assault-rifle magazine with an image of a jailed Hillary Clinton.

The president’s son posted a picture on his Instagram account Monday showing off his AR-15 with some accoutrements.

“Nice day at the range. @rarebreedfirearms and @spikes_tactical adding a little extra awesome to my AR and that mag,” he wrote.

The magazine featured an image of Mrs. Clinton behind bars and both the first commenters on his post as of 5:15 p.m. Monday posted the hashtag “#LockHerUp.”

CNBC also saw Christian warmongering in the picture.

The network noted that the rifle’s well had been modified to resemble a medieval-era military helmet decorated with a Jerusalem Cross, the symbol of the 11th century crusader state.

A spokesman for the president’s son accepted that he was trolling the woman whom his father defeated in the 2016 presidential election, but ridiculed CNBC’s other claim.

“Anyone claiming that the Jerusalem Cross is some sort of political statement, couldn’t be more ignorant. Symbols depicting various historical warriors are about as common in gun culture as hating President Trump is in the oped pages of the New York Times,” the spokesman told the network.

But the spokesman, whom CNBC did not name, proudly pleaded guilty to having fun with Mrs. Clinton’s image.

“Don’s instagram post was strictly about him using a famous meme to mock Hillary Clinton, as he and many others have done on numerous occasions and will surely do again in the future, so long as it continues triggering humorless liberals,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.