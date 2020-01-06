By Dave Boyer - The Washington Times - Monday, January 6, 2020

President Trump stepped up his criticism of homelessness in Democratic-controlled cities, saying it is “not a federal problem” but he’s willing to help if asked “politely.”

“The homeless situation in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and many other Democrat Party run cities throughout the Nation is a state and local problem, not a federal problem,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The president added, “If however, the city or state in question is willing to acknowledge responsibility, and politely asks for help from the Federal Government, we will very seriously consider getting involved in order to make those poorly run Democrat Cities Great Again!”

He also re-tweeted a video from Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who is airing a five-part series this week on San Francisco’s homeless problem, calling the city an “American Dystopia” with drugs, crime and filth.

The president has been criticizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, for conditions in her city.

