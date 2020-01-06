President Trump said he and Congress shouldn’t be “wasting time” on an impeachment trial while they’re busy with more important work.

Four days after he ordered a fatal airstrike on an Iranian general in Iraq, Mr. Trump said is too busy to devote his attention to the “political hoax” in Congress.

“Congress & the President should not be wasting their time and energy on a continuation of the totally partisan Impeachment Hoax when we have so many important matters pending,” the president tweeted. “This was not what the Founders had in mind!”

Mr. Trump said the impeachment case “must end quickly.”

“It is a con game by the Dems to help with the Election!” he said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial. Senate Republican leaders are weighing whether to take up the matter anyway in the GOP-majority chamber.

White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters Monday that Mr. Trump wants quick action in the Senate.

“He knows the trial is going nowhere,” she said. “He wants a full and fair trial, but that doesn’t mean a lengthy one. Those articles of impeachment are very thin. They know their case is very weak. I mean, let’s get on with it already.”

