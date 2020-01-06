Background checks on gun purchases in the United States hit a record high in 2019, the FBI said Monday.

The FBI conducted more than 28.3 million background checks last year, largely seen as an indicator of strong gun sales, last year. That represents a 3 percent increase from the record 27.5 million set in 2016 amid that year’s presidential election.

December was the bureau’s second-highest month ever for gun background checks with more than 2.9 million.

The December numbers reflect a ramp-up in gun sales toward the end of the year. On Black Friday alone, the FBI ran 202,465 background checks.

