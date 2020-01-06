Republican senators are eyeing a measure that would change Senate rules and allow them to dismiss impeachment charges against President Trump if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to refuse to transmit the articles of impeachment to the upper chamber.

Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri Republican, is planning to introduce a measure accusing Ms. Pelosi of obstructing a Senate trial, which is to occur after the House votes to impeach a sitting president under the U.S. Constitution.

“She is trying to upend the Constitution,” he told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.” “We need to change the Senate rules to allow the Senate to dismiss the case if she refuses to send the articles over.”

Prior to leaving for the holidays, the House voted to impeach Mr. Trump, charging him with obstruction of Congress and abuse of power over his July phone call with the Ukrainian president in which he requested a corruption probe of political rival and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, whose son Hunter sat on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma while Mr. Biden was in office — despite lacking expertise in the industry.

Mr. Hawley’s resolution would permit any senator to move to dismiss the charges against the president if the House does not transmit the articles of impeachment within a certain amount of time, according to Axios, which reported the time limit is 25 days. The full Senate would have to vote on dismissal.

It has been 20 calendar days since Ms. Pelosi’s chamber voted to impeach Mr. Trump on Dec. 18. No Republicans joined the House Democrats on the impeachment vote.

“In a real world, if the prosecutor does not try his or her case, if they don’t actually bring it forward to the court, then the defendant can say, all right, we are dismissing the case,” Mr. Hawley told Fox News. “The court can say we are dismissing the case. In this instance, the Senate is the court and it’s time for us to take action and say if you are not going to prosecute your case we are throwing it out.”

His comments came after Sen. Lindsey Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Sunday the chamber should take control during the impasse.

“What I would do, if she continues to refuse to send the articles as required by the Constitution, I would work with Senator McConnell to change the rules of the Senate so we could start the trial without her, if necessary,” Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, said on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Mr. Graham said he would give Ms. Pelosi days — not weeks — before the Senate takes control of the issue.

Ms. Pelosi has refused to transmit the articles of impeachment, saying she wants Republicans who control the upper chamber to guarantee a fair trial.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, has demanded witness testimony at the hearing, but Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, has said the chamber should stick with the same rules and procedures as the impeachment trial of President Clinton in 1999.

The issue of whether to call witnesses during Mr. Clinton’s trial was decided after senators heard from both House prosecutors bringing the charges and the president’s legal team.

