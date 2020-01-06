PHOENIX (AP) - A lawsuit alleging the state of Arizona failed to update voter registration addresses for certain people ended with a settlement Monday.

Voting-rights advocates filed a motion in federal court to have the suit against the secretary of state’s office dismissed. The dismissal is contingent on the state providing more effective voter registration services for people updating their information at motor vehicle offices or online.

Groups including the League of Women Voters of Arizona and Promise Arizona sued in 2018, arguing a lack of automatic updates to match updated motor-vehicle addresses caused voters to be registered at incorrect addresses.

“With this agreement, all qualified voters in Arizona can be certain that their address for voter registration has been updated when they change their address through the Motor Vehicle Department,” Robyn Prud’homme-Bauer, former co-president of the League, said in a statement.

Advocates also said the inability to update voters’ addresses violated the federal National Voter Registration Act.

The lawsuit was brought in 2018 when Michele Reagan was the secretary of state. State elections officials at the time said they were making changes. But it would be a year before they were complete.

A spokeswoman for Secretary of State Katie Hobbs did not immediately respond to an email message seeking comment.

