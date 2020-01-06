D.C.-area military bases have increased their security protocols following a heightened conflict with Iran after the U.S. assassination of a top Iranian general. The changes in protocol are affecting traffic in the region, especially for those commuting to work.

On Jan. 2, a U.S. airstrike in Iraq killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, one of the country’s most senior leaders, causing military bases around the world to re-evaluate security protocol in fear of Iranian retaliation.

“While we will not discuss specifics, U.S. Northern Command is implementing additional force protection condition measures to increase security and awareness for all installations in the U.S. NORTHCOM area of responsibility,” said Maj. Mark Lazane, speaking for the Army bases in the region.

Naval Support Activity Bethesda announced in a press release Sunday that it made changes to the number of gates open on the weekends and weekdays, with Gate 1 remaining open 24/7, Gates 3 and 4 closed indefinitely, and limited hours for Gates 2 and 5.

“Due to substantial changes in gate operations at Naval Support Activity Bethesda, traffic in the area surrounding the installation will be significantly impacted during weekday commuting hours,” the press release said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.