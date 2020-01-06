By The Associated Press - Associated Press - Monday, January 6, 2020

Stocks shook off an early loss and managed modest gains on Wall Street as traders remain cautious about rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Gold touched its highest price in nearly seven years Monday and oil prices added to their big gains from Friday after a U.S. drone killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Oil producers and big internet companies rose, making up for losses by industrial companies and banks.

On Monday:

The S&P; 500 climbed 11.43 points, or 0.4%, to 3,246.28.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 68.50 points, or 0.2%, to 28,703.38.

The Nasdaq rose 50.70 points, or 0.6%, to 9,071.46.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks added 2.39 points, or 0.1%, to 1,663.26.

For the year:

The S&P; 500 is up 15.50 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 164.94 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 98.86 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 5.21 points, or 0.3%.

