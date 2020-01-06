By - Associated Press - Monday, January 6, 2020

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) - Hundreds of people holding candles braved the cold Sunday night to show support for the family of a 13-year-old girl killed in a crash last month police say was caused by a drunken driver.

The Dec. 29 crash in Pembroke killed Claire Zisserson, of Plymouth, and seriously injured her 13-year-old friend and mother.

“I came to support the families and help our kids and players through this,” said Diana Hamblin at the vigil Sunday night at Brewster Gardens in Plymouth. Hamblin leads a Plymouth girls basketball league that Claire played in.

The Rev. Paul Jehle of the New Testament Church led the vigil, passing along thanks from the families of the victims to those gathered, The Patriot Ledger reported.

The girls’ school, Rising Tide Public Charter School, will have additional counselors and resources available for students, staff members and families on Monday.

Students of Plymouth Public Schools will wear green clothing on Monday to honor Claire’s memory.

The 31-year-old driver who hit the vehicle the girls were in is being held without bail on several charges. He had consumed alcohol and cocaine at a company holiday party before the crash, police said. He was speeding and a ran a red light, witnesses told police.

