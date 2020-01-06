By - Associated Press - Monday, January 6, 2020

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have concluded a Clive police officer was legally justified in shooting a man last month after a chase that ended in a Des Moines neighborhood, police announced Monday.

An investigation by Des Moines police of Clive officer Nicholas Anderson found he was justified in his actions and no charges will be brought against him, Clive police said.

Anderson took part in an incident Dec. 7 that started as a car chase in the suburb of Clive and ended after two men in the car crashed on an interstate off-ramp in Des Moines and ran into a neighborhood.

Anderson shot one of the men after the suspect pulled out a pistol. The officer wasn’t hurt. The suspect remains in the hospital.

The other man was charged on an existing warrant.

