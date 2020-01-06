Former National Security Adviser John Bolton said Monday he’s willing to testify under subpoena in a Senate impeachment trial.

“Since my testimony is once again at issue, I have had to resolve the serious competing issues as best I could, based on careful consideration and study,” he wrote in a statement. “I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify.”

House Democrats called on Mr. Bolton come in to testify during their investigation but never subpoenaed his testimony.

Mr. Bolton declined to cooperate with the investigation, citing a court case by fellow White House official Charles Kupperman that weighed a Congressional subpoena against executive privilege.

The case was dismissed last week.

The House did not pursue Mr. Bolton’s testimony when it became clear that it would lead to a lengthy court battle — a tactic they said was being utilized to drag out the process.

According to several witnesses in the House impeachment investigation, Mr. Bolton protested against the administration’s push to have Ukraine open investigations that would be politically beneficial for the president. One of his former aides, Fiona Hill, said he called the operation a “drug deal.”

U.S. Ambassador to EU Gordon Sondland testified that Mr. Bolton was one of the president’s top advisers “in the loop” about his attempts to get Ukraine to announce investigations into allegations of 2016 election interference and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s connection to Burisma, an energy company that employed his son, Hunter.

Those allegations led the House to impeachment of President Trump on two counts — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — on a party line vote last month.

Democrats, frustrated with Mr. Bolton’s refusal to cooperate, have accused him of putting profits over patriotism and withholding information to sell more copies of his upcoming book.

Mr. Bolton’s comments come as the House and Senate are locked in a standoff over how the impeachment trial should be conducted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is refusing to send over the articles until the procedures for the trial are made clear. Her Democratic colleagues in the Senate, led by Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, are demanding that more key witnesses that worked in the administration — including Mr. Bolton — be called to testify.

Most Republicans, on the other hand, are leaning towards having a more streamlined approach.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said he prefers to proceed with opening arguments and written questions before deciding whether or not to include more witnesses. Although a handful of Republican senators are wary of rushing through the process.

