Former housing secretary Julián Castro on Monday endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts for president, just days after he ended his own bid for the White House.

In a video message, Mr. Castro said Ms. Warren will “fight like hell” to make sure “America’s promise will be there for everyone.”

“Who will make sure that no matter where you live in America or where your family came from in the world, you have a path to opportunity, too,” he said. “That’s why I’m proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren for president.”

Mr. Castro announced Thursday that he was ending his own bid for the White House.

The lone Hispanic candidate among the major Democratic contenders, he had struggled to gain traction in recent months and didn’t qualify for the most recent Democratic presidential debates.

The Warren campaign said that Mr. Castro will campaign Tuesday with Ms. Warren at an event in Brooklyn.

