By - Associated Press - Monday, January 6, 2020

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - A Las Cruces man who pleaded guilty to fatally running over two people with a vehicle in 2017 has been sentenced to 31 ½ years in prison.

Dona Ana County prosecutors say 52-year-old Carlos Garcia was sentenced Monday in Third Judicial District Court.

Garcia originally was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the May 2017 deaths of 29-year-old Denise Chavez and 36-year-old Arturo Cordova following a party in Las Cruces.

Authorities say Garcia was injured in the crash and spent a month in the hospital.

Prosecutors say Garcia pleaded guilty last month to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

