By - Associated Press - Monday, January 6, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police were searching Monday for a woman who appeared to have been kidnapped.

A woman was seen getting out of a vehicle shortly after 12:35 a.m. and walking onto a nearby property, authorities said. But the same car returned a short time later and a man got out and approached her.

Police say the man then punched her in the face. He grabbed her by the neck and forced her into the backseat. The car was then seen driving east on Jerry Lewis Way toward Dean Martin Drive.

TOP STORIES
Rep. Ilhan Omar says Dems are outraged by Trump's assassination of 'a foreign official'
All of a sudden Ron Howard and Hollywood cares about morality
Black Americans are coming home to the GOP

The woman is described as being in her mid-20s. Police say the man is about 30 years old and was driving a light-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide