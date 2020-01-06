BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A Maine man who shot his sister-in-law 10 times - pausing to reload - is due to be sentenced this week.

Philip Clark was convicted of murder in November in the killing of Renee Henneberry Clark in Hampden. He told investigators that he snapped because the victim pushed “every frigging button.”

The sentencing is set for Tuesday in Superior Court in Bangor.

The defense contended Clark should’ve been convicted of manslaughter, not murder, because “spontaneous rage” affected his decision making.

The shooting, in July 2018, happened after a confrontation over Clark’s tools being removed and taken to Henneberry Clark’s home.

At the time of her death, Henneberry Clark had filed a criminal trespass order against Clark and a protection order against her estranged husband, Clark’s brother.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.