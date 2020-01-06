By - Associated Press - Monday, January 6, 2020

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) - A western Pennsylvania man who admitted that he killed his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son was sentenced Monday to 30 to 60 years in prison.

WTAE-TV reported that Keith Jordan Lambing, 22, of Butler, was sentenced one week after he pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and assault.

The boy bled to death in March 2017 after being attacked by Lambing. Other charges, including rape, were dismissed.

TOP STORIES
Rep. Ilhan Omar says Dems are outraged by Trump's assassination of 'a foreign official'
Lindsey Graham rips Colin Kaepernick for Iran criticism: 'He's a loser on and off the field'
Iran on notice: This is Trump, not Obama

Prosecutors said they chose not to pursue the death penalty because the victim’s parents did not want to relive the crime at trial.

A defense lawyer said last week the plea agreement was a fair deal and that the slaying was not an intentional act.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide