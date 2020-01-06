Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg on Monday announced an endorsement from Judge Judy Sheindlin, the well-known TV judge whose show has been on the air for more than two decades.

Mr. Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York, will be a “truly great” president, “Judge Judy” says in the 30-second ad that will run across digital channels and in “relevant broadcast programming” across 26 states, according to Mr. Bloomberg’s campaign.

“No one comes close to Mike Bloomberg’s executive achievement, government experience and impactful philanthropy,” she says. “His steady leadership would unite our country and bring us through these very challenging times.”

Mr. Bloomberg, also a billionaire businessman, has leveraged his personal wealth to flood the TV airwaves since getting into the race in November and now sits in fifth place in the latest Real Clear Politics average of national polling.

He is declining donations and therefore won’t meet the fundraising requirements to qualify for the Democratic National Committee debates. But he’s banking on a strong performance on Super Tuesday to propel his campaign forward after the first four nominating contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

