By - Associated Press - Monday, January 6, 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Michael Fitzpatrick, a former congressman from suburban Philadelphia who served four terms in the House before handing off the seat to his brother, died Monday after a long battle with melanoma. He was 56.

Michael Fitzpatrick passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by family, after a long and arduous battle with melanoma,” Fitzpatrick’s family said in a statement released by county Republican Party officials.

Fitzpatrick, who also served as a Bucks County commissioner, worked during his time in Congress to establish the Washington Crossing National Cemetery. He decided against running for a fifth term in 2016. His brother, Brian, a former FBI agent, ran instead and won, and continues to hold the seat.

TOP STORIES
'We'll do it for half': George Lopez doubles down on Iran's bounty on Trump
Ricky Gervais blasts Hollywood figures as unprincipled, ignorant at Golden Globes
Senate Democratic leaders push Trump to release intelligence behind Soleimani strike

Fitzpatrick, of Levittown, is survived by his wife and six children.

In a statement, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey said Fitzpatrick served the state and country with “great integrity, competence, and dignity.”

Former Gov. Mark Schweiker called Fitzpatrick a fine public servant who “worked tirelessly to improve the lives of those he served.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide