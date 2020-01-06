By - Associated Press - Monday, January 6, 2020

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Authorities in Mississippi are trying to determine what happened to a 60-year-old man found dead in a manhole filled with water.

Greenville police were called to the manhole early Thursday for a report of a possible body, The Delta Democrat-Times reported. They found the 60-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity wasn’t immediately released.

No trauma was immediately spotted on the man, whose body has been sent to a state crime lab for autopsy, Assistant Police Chief Michael Merchant said.

TOP STORIES
5.7-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported
Nancy Pelosi: House to trigger War Powers Resolution to limit Trump's retaliation against Iran
Socialism, Howard Zinn and his fake history

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide