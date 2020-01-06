By - Associated Press - Monday, January 6, 2020

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - A Butte man used zip ties to detain a hit-and-run driver last week, Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement officers said.

Dispatchers received two reports of hit-and-run crashes at about 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 2. A man who witnessed the suspect rear-end a car and drive away called police and followed the suspect.

The suspect was driving on three wheels due to damage sustained in the hit-and-run, according to police reports.

TOP STORIES
Lindsey Graham rips Colin Kaepernick for Iran criticism: 'He's a loser on and off the field'
Ricky Gervais blasts Hollywood figures as unprincipled, ignorant at Golden Globes
Iran on notice: This is Trump, not Obama

The suspect got out of the car and jumped over a fence, but fell. The witness followed and used zip ties to detain the suspect until police arrived and swapped the zip ties for handcuffs.

The suspect faces several charges including DUI, failure to report an accident and misdemeanor assault.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide