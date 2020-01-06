As of Monday afternoon, Speaker Nancy Pelosi set a record with her ongoing delay in transmitting the House’s articles of impeachment against President Trump.

House Democrats voted to impeach President Trump on Dec. 18 — 19 days ago — but Mrs. Pelosi has refused to bring the charges to the Senate where a trial is to occur under the U.S. Constitution, demanding Senate Republicans agree to a fair trial before she turns them over.

In contrast, President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial began just 20 days after the House voted to impeach him on Dec. 19, 1998. The trial kicked off January 7, 1999.

And in 1868, Congress only allowed 11 days to lag between an impeachment vote on February 24, 1868 and the actual trial against President Johnson on March 5, 1868.

“We now have the longest delay in American history in providing notice to this body,” said Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri Republican.

He noted Mrs. Pelosi has yet to name impeachment managers who will present their case against the president and said no evidence of a crime is even detailed in the two articles: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Mr. Hawley said it’s also the first time in American history that a president has been impeached absent a crime.

“Let’s be clear this has never been done before,” Mr. Hawley added.

