By - Associated Press - Monday, January 6, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) - The Navajo Nation says it is working with Congress to fund the tribe’s proposed Department of Medical Examiners.

The Gallup Independent reports Navajo Law and Order Committee Chairwoman Eugenia Charles-Newton says the panel is seeking full funding amid overworked criminal investigators.

Navajo criminal investigators have been handling deaths on the sprawling Navajo Nation that is located in three states.

TOP STORIES
'Major retaliation': U.S. vows to target Iran's top leaders if Tehran retaliates
'We'll do it for half': George Lopez doubles down on Iran's bounty on Trump
'Duty as a citizen': Bruce Ohr concealed efforts to spread Steele dossier

Navajo criminal investigators have been devoting about 40% of their time to serve as coroners. This has also created a problem when it comes to recruiting criminal investigators because they turn down the job discouraged by the extra duty of coroner.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide