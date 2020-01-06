ST. LOUIS (AP) - A memorial to soldiers in downtown St. Louis has been damaged by vandalism, including a spray-painted message of “No war.”

The vandalism was discovered Sunday morning. It wasn’t immediately clear if it was in response to the air strike that killed a top Iranian official, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, an attack that’s drastically raised tensions between Tehran and Washington.

About 150 people marched through downtown St. Louis Saturday in opposition to further military action against Iran.

The Missouri Historical Society’s director of marketing and communications, Leigh Walters, said it is sad that “anyone would deface a memorial to those who have made the supreme sacrifice for their country.”

The memorial opened in 1938 to honor World War I soldiers and reopened in 2018 after a two-year, $30 million renovation.

St. Louis police are investigating the vandalism.

