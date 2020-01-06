By - Associated Press - Monday, January 6, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - One person was fatally shot at a Walmart on Monday evening and another was wounded, Louisiana authorities said. Police said they arrested a man suspected in the shooting.

New Orleans police responded to a Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in the district of Gentilly, news outlets reported.

Detectives said a man walked into the store and fatally shot an employee in the chest. A second person was shot in the foot and is in stable condition, authorities told media outlets.

The names of those involved weren’t immediately released. A motive for the shooting also wasn’t immediately released.

