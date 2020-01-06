By - Associated Press - Monday, January 6, 2020

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) - An argument ended with gunfire that left one man dead on a street in Janesville, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired about 5 a.m. Sunday and found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

WISC-TV reports the victim was taken to Mercy Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Officials are looking for a 24-year-old male suspect. Police say the victim and suspect were at a party earlier and then argued before the shooting.

