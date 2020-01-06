BERLIN, Conn. (AP) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Connecticut in October, police announced Monday.

Emanuel Story, 31, of Berlin, was arrested Saturday and charged with evading responsibility, police said. Story posted $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Superior Court in New Britain Jan. 17. The case was not listed in court records and it’s not clear if he has an attorney.

Janine Wiktor, 58, of New Britain was found near a condominium complex in Berlin at about 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 16. She died at the scene.

Police say they were led to Story after appealing for tips from the public about a red pickup truck that may have struck the victim. Police said it appeared as if Story planned to try and fix damage to the truck.

Story told police he had struck a deer, the arrest warrant said.

