Monday, January 6, 2020

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - One man has died and another man was wounded in a shooting on an interstate in Virginia.

Wykemma Baker, 40, died Sunday following the shooting early Friday morning on Interstate 64 in Norfolk, state police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a news release.

Baker was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car when gunfire erupted, Anaya said. He was shot in the head and taken to a hospital where he later died.

A man sitting in the back seat of the car was shot multiple times. He was treated and released from a hospital, according to the release.

The driver of the car wasn’t injured.

It’s unclear who shot the men. No arrests have been announced.

Virginia State Police say the investigation is ongoing. The agency is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

