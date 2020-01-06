By - Associated Press - Monday, January 6, 2020

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida police officer shot and wounded an armed man Monday morning after responding to reports of a body in a yard, authorities said.

Hallandale Beach officers responded to a 911 call about a body, police spokeswoman Ra Shanna Dabney-Donovan said. The officers didn’t find a body but did discover a man slouched over a city trash bin, media outlets reported. When they tried to ask the man if he needed help, the man showed them a weapon, police said.

One of the officers fired several shots at the man, according to the police spokeswoman. A revolver was later recovered at the scene.

TOP STORIES
Ricky Gervais blasts Hollywood figures as unprincipled, ignorant at Golden Globes
Black Americans are coming home to the GOP
Lindsey Graham rips Colin Kaepernick for Iran criticism: 'He's a loser on and off the field'

“The officer was in fear for his life and his safety,” Dabney-Donovan said.

Officials didn’t immediately identify the officer who fired the shots.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital. Police didn’t immediately identify the man or the extent of his injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the police-involved shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide