By - Associated Press - Monday, January 6, 2020

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Police in Nampa say a 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection with a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy.

The injured teenager was found by police with a gunshot wound in his leg near a Nampa elementary school on Thursday evening.

Officers with the Nampa Police Department arrested the 16-year-old boy the following day. A 35-year-old man was also arrested and charged with drug crimes in connection with the case.

TOP STORIES
Black Americans are coming home to the GOP
Nancy Pelosi: House to trigger War Powers Resolution to limit Trump's retaliation against Iran
Ricky Gervais blasts Hollywood figures as unprincipled, ignorant at Golden Globes

Police say the older teen and the adult man were trying to find a relative when they began pursuing a car that held the 15-year-old boy and other teens. The shooting happened after the car stopped outside Park Ridge Elementary School.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide