By - Associated Press - Monday, January 6, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities searched on Monday for a Tennessee jail inmate who escaped a work site in a truck.

Shelby County jail inmate Jack Kilpatrick rode away from a work release site in Memphis in a white 2005 GM Sierra truck with the words “container maintenance” written on both sides of the vehicle on Monday morning, officials said.

An official broadcast was made to all local law enforcement agencies and a criminal and internal investigation is under way, county officials said in a news release.

Kilpatrick, a 39-year-old white man, is serving a sentence of just under a year for methamphetamine possession. He began serving the sentence in October.

