TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - The latest on U.S.-Iran tensions in the wake of the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s top general (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Germany’s foreign minister says European powers will respond this week to Iran’s announcement that it will no longer abide by the limits contained in the 2015 nuclear deal.

France, Britain and Germany, along with Russia and China - the two other remaining signatories - have been trying to keep the agreement alive after President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out in 2018. Tehran in recent months broke some of the deal’s limits as part of a step-by-step pressure campaign to get sanctions relief.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Monday the Europeans will talk to Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog and take a coordinated decision. He noted that the agreement contains procedures to respond to such situations.

He told Deutschlandfunk radio that “this could be the first step toward the end of this agreement, which would be a great loss - and so we will weigh things up very, very responsibly.”

12 p.m.

Germany’s foreign minister says it’s “not very helpful” to threaten Iraq after its parliament voted to expel U.S. troops from the country.

President Donald Trump said after Sunday’s vote that the U.S. wouldn’t leave without being paid for its military investments in Iraq over the years. He said if the troops do have to withdraw, he would hit Baghdad with economic penalties.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Deutschlandfunk radio Monday that the international community “has invested a great deal” in helping stabilize and rebuild Iraq “and that all risks being lost if the situation continues to develop this way.”

Maas added: “I think the right way is to convince Iraq not with threats but with arguments, and there are plenty of those, but of course Iraq itself has the last word.”

Germany has a small contingent of soldiers in Iraq training Iraqi forces.

11:45 a.m.

South Africa’s ruling party has condemned the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s top military commander as an “act of international terrorism.”

The statement appeared in a Facebook post over the weekend and was issued by party secretary-general Ace Magashule. The ruling party is the former liberation movement African National Congress once led by Nelson Mandela.

South Africa’s foreign ministry released a more measured statement Friday supporting Iraq’s sovereignty and calling for dialogue and calm.

The ANC party statement called the “raw aggression” an attack on Iran’s sovereignty and it called for maximum restraint.

9:40 a.m.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has prayed over the caskets of the top Iranian general and others slain in a U.S. airstrike near the Baghdad airport last week.

The general’s successor, Esmail Ghaani stood near his side, as did Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and other top leaders in the Islamic Republic.

Khamenei wept at one point during the traditional Muslim prayers for the dead. The crowd and others wailed. Afterward, the crowd screamed: “Death to America!”

Earlier on Monday, the slain general’s daughter threatened U.S. military forces in the Middle East at a funeral procession for her father.

8 a.m.

An Iranian general who replaced the leader killed by a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad has vowed to take revenge as Tehran abandoned the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in response to the slaying.

Esmail Ghaani’s threat comes as the blowback over the U.S. killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Separately, Iraq’s parliament has called for the expulsion of all American troops from Iraqi soil.

