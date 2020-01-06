President Trump will hold a campaign rally later this month in the New Jersey district of Rep. Jeff Van Drew, the former Democratic lawmaker who switched parties after voting against the president’s impeachment.

The Trump campaign announced Monday that Mr. Trump will attend the rally on Jan. 28 at the Wildwoods Convention Center in the seaside town of Wildwood.

“President Trump has delivered for New Jersey creating 129,400 new jobs, including 9,600 new manufacturing jobs and 10,200 new construction jobs,” said Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of the campaign. “President Trump looks forward to returning to the Garden State to celebrate his message of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept.’”

Mr. Van Drew announced he was switching to the GOP after voting against impeachment in December. The president hosted the lawmaker in the Oval Office shortly after his vote and endorsed him in a crowded GOP primary for the second district seat.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.