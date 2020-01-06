HERINGTON, Kan. — A former Kansas police officer who made up a story that a McDonald’s employee wrote an expletive and the word “pig” on a coffee cup has apologized.

“I did not consider the magnitude of the decision I was making at the time, and did not display the courage needed to end the situation before it got out of control,” William Darling, 23, said in a statement to the Herington Times newspaper that was published Friday.

Darling was not identified when his resignation from the Herington police force was announced last week.

Herington Chief of Police Brian Hornaday said at the time that the officer told him the coffee cup report was intended as a “joke” that got out of control.

Hornaday confirmed Monday that Darling was the officer involved.

A picture of the cup gained attention after Hornaday, who initially believed his officer was being truthful, posted it to Facebook and expressed outrage.

The story fell apart after the McDonald’s in Junction City, where Darling alleged he was given the cup, reviewed video and said it wasn’t responsible.

Darling doesn’t have a listed phone number.

